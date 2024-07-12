Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Welcomes First Cargo Ship at Vizhinjam Port

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the trial run of the first cargo ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport on July 12, highlighting this milestone as a significant breakthrough in Kerala’s development. He expressed pride that a long-cherished dream has become a reality, signaling a new chapter in the state’s growth and paving the way for substantial transformation.

During the ceremony, attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Vijayan emphasized the economic importance of ports, stating that Vizhinjam positions India on the global map. He credited Karan Adani for his pivotal role in bringing the project to fruition and underscored the state’s determination to overcome formidable challenges from international interests.

Vijayan announced that the Vizhinjam port is set to become a major global hub capable of accommodating the world’s largest vessels. While the trial run marks the beginning, full-scale operations are expected to commence soon. He detailed the ambitious four-phase expansion plan, aiming to complete a state-of-the-art facility by 2028, with a total investment of ?10,000 crores. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the LDF government’s commitment to the project, despite past hurdles, and plans to sign agreements with the Adani Group to ensure continued progress.