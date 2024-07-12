Kerala: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rain Intensifies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the next three hours, forecasting scattered rain showers with thunder and lightning in isolated areas of five districts in Kerala: Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall and strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph. A yellow alert has been issued specifically for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also warned of potential high waves and storm surge along the coast of Kerala and Tamil Nadu until 11:30 pm tonight. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise special caution. With rough seas expected to intensify, people should avoid dangerous areas and follow the authorities’ instructions. Fishing vessels should be safely moored in the harbor, maintaining a safe distance between boats and securing fishing gear to prevent accidents.

The warning strongly advises against venturing to the beach or engaging in any sea activities due to the high waves and rough seas expected along the coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu until 11:30 pm. Residents and visitors in these areas should take necessary precautions to ensure safety.