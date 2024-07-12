Know how to enable the ‘Advanced Protection Program’ for your Google account

Mumbai: International tech giant, Google has made it easy for the users who are being targeted online to enroll in its Advanced Protection Program (APP) for Google accounts. Earlier, the setup required two physical security keys, but now the account users could complete the process with just a single passkey, by utilizing the built-in biometric authentication of a Pixel phone or iPhone.

The Advanced Protection Program is not designed for everyday users. It is specifically designed and targeted for individuals like political campaign workers, journalists, and others who handle sensitive information and are further susceptible to targeted attacks.

When the APP was launched initially, it required two physical security keys to activate and one of those keys, along with a password, for subsequent logins.

To enable the Advanced Protection Program:

Users can visit the program’s webpage

There, click ‘Get started’

The page will guide users through the setup process, which will include an option to set up with a passkey or a physical security key.

Google will also need the users to provide recovery methods, like a phone number, an email address, or a second passkey, in case they get locked out of their account.

The new setup process is straightforward and user-friendly. You could easily enroll by pointing your iPhone at a QR code displayed in your browser and authenticating with Face ID.