Know how to recharge your mobile number on Paytm

Mumbai: Leading UPI payment platform, Paytm offers a wide range of prepaid plans and also allows users to choose the one they like. If you are looking for a way to recharge your prepaid or postpaid mobile number on Paytm, here’s a quick guide that will help you do so.

1. Open the Paytm app on your phone and head over to the ‘Bill payments by BBPS’ section.

2. Select the option named ‘Mobile Recharge’ and enter the mobile number you want to recharge.

3. Select the plan that meets your requirements and click on the ‘Proceed to Pay’ button.

4. Now, choose the payment method and complete the transaction.

If you have a postpaid connection, select the ‘Mobile Postpaid’ option under the ‘Bill Payments by BBPS’ option. Paytm will automatically pick the amount to be paid once you enter your phone number.+

Apart from recharge options, Paytm users can avail additional benefits like flexible payment options, deals and cashback offers. The app even offers recharge reminders so you can recharge your phone before your active plan expires and lets users store their phone numbers for future recharges.