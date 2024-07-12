Landslide in Nepal: 6 Indians Missing After Bus Falls into River

At least six Indian nationals are among 63 people feared missing in Nepal after a landslide caused two buses to plunge into the Trishuli River early Friday morning due to heavy rainfall. The incident occurred around 3:30 am near the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Kathmandu.

District official Khimananda Bhusal reported that the buses were carrying a total of 66 passengers, with three individuals managing to escape before the vehicles were swept away. Those survivors are currently receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals, while search and rescue teams are actively working at the accident site to locate any remaining passengers.

The buses involved were the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus, which had 24 passengers, and the Ganpati Deluxe bus heading to Gaur with 42 passengers. Bhusal noted that the exact number of passengers might be uncertain, as additional individuals could have boarded along the route. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and has ordered immediate search and rescue operations.