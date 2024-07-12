Murder Attempt Accused Joins CPM in Pathanamthitta After KAAPA

A new controversy has arisen after it was revealed that an individual accused in a murder attempt case was welcomed into the CPM party, accompanied by Health Minister Veena George. This incident occurred just a week after another KAAPA case accused was granted party membership, raising concerns about the party’s associations. The accused, Sudheesh, is linked to the attempted murder of SFI youth workers, further complicating the party’s image.

This development follows the induction of Saran Chandran, a KAAPA case accused from Malayalappuzha, into the CPM at Kumbazha, intensifying worries regarding the party’s ties to individuals with serious criminal charges. Sudheesh, identified as the fourth accused in a November 2023 incident, is currently absconding. Despite this, footage has surfaced showing him being welcomed into the party by the Pathanamthitta district secretary.

Videos circulating on social media depict Minister Veena George and others welcoming new members, including those with questionable pasts. Saran Chandran, charged under KAAPA last year, received only a warning despite allegations of violence. His involvement in a violent incident at the Pathanamthitta police station led to his arrest by the Malayalappuzha police for breaching KAAPA terms, highlighting ongoing issues within the party.