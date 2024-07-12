NIA Probe Identifies Bengaluru Engineer as Mastermind of Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified Mohammad Shaheed Faisal, an engineering graduate based in Bengaluru, as the mastermind behind the recent blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe near Kundalahalli. Faisal, who is currently on the run abroad, has been linked to ISIS militants involved in the attack and is on the agency’s most wanted list. Recent raids in multiple states have revealed connections to foreign operatives, with one of the arrested suspects, Shoaib Mirza, implicating Faisal during questioning.

Faisal orchestrated the bombing with assistance from Abdul Matheen Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain, both from Shivamogga district. He reportedly provided financial support for the attack, sending them ?50,000 monthly for four years. Faisal has a history of involvement in serious criminal activities, including previous plots against leaders of Hindu organizations, and has maintained connections with Mirza, who was arrested in Hubballi.

The NIA’s ongoing investigation aims to uncover more about Faisal’s network, which is believed to include ties to the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba. Faisal, who has been in hiding for 12 years, is known by various aliases and has connections to other terrorists, including family members. The agency is working to piece together the details of his operations and the broader implications of his activities.