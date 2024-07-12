Simple tips to block adult content on X

Mumbai: Microblogging website, X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) owned by Elon Musk updated its content moderation rules. X (previously Twiter) made it official to share adult and graphic content to increase engagement on the platform.

The platform claims that it has a policy that prevents users under 18 years and those who haven’t entered their birth date from seeing such posts by labelling them as ‘sensitive content. If your X feed is also flooded with Not Safe for Work (NSFW) posts, here are some tips and tricks that can help you block such content on the platform.

Hide sensitive media:

The X app on Android and iOS has options that let users warn or hide adult content or posts that graphically depict violence.

1. To find the toggle, open X on your phone and head over to the Settings on the left panel.

2. Now, tap on ‘Privacy and safety’ and click on ‘Content you see’.

3. On the screen that appears, choose ‘Sensitive Media’.

4. Tap the option named ‘Adult content’ and set it to ‘Warn’ or ‘Never show this’.

Block certain words:

You can mute certain words like ‘porn’. When you mute words, X won’t show you notifications for posts that include the word and even hide posts on your Home timeline.

1. Open the app settings and head over to the ‘Privacy and Safety’ section.

2. Now, tap on ‘Mute and Block’ and proceed to choose the option named ‘Muted words’.

3. Here, press the Plus button in the bottom right corner and add the words or phrases you no longer want to see on the platform.

Try setting your account to under 18:

According to X, if you don’t enter your date of birth when creating a new account or set it to under 18, the platform won’t show you any pornographic or adult content. Hence, not entering your birth date or setting it to come across as being under 18 is also a handy option if you are trying to actively avoid any adult content on the platform.