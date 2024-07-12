Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on July 12 led by Information Technology stocks. At close, BSE Sensex was up 622 points or 0.78 percent at 80,519.34. NSE Nifty settled at 24,502.20, up 186.20 points or 0.77 percent.

About 1595 shares advanced, 2186 shares declined, and 98 shares unchanged. Top gainers were TCS, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Infosys and HCL Technologies. Top losers included Maruti Suzuki, Divis Labs, BPCL, Coal India and Asian Paints.

Also Read: This expressway to remain closed for 5 days: Details

Among sectors, Information Technology index surged 4.5 percent, and Media index added more than 2 percent. On the other hand, Realty index shed 1.5 percent, Power index down nearly 1 percent, Capital goods and Auto indices down 0.5 percent, respectively. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.

This is the sixth week in a row that Indian equity market are gaining. This is also longest streak in 2024. Benchmark indices outperform broader markets this week. Today’s Friday’s big IT move helps Sensex and Nifty gain 1% each this week. Midcap index records a minor gain on 0.2% this week.