Supreme Court grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, but he remains in Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on July 12 in a money-laundering case linked to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he will continue to remain in jail due to a separate arrest made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court’s decision came after a bench noted that Kejriwal has been in custody for over 90 days since his arrest on March 21, 2023.

Kejriwal, who also leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), challenged a Delhi High Court ruling that upheld his arrest, arguing that the ED had limited options after he repeatedly skipped summons. Despite being granted bail, he remains incarcerated because of the CBI’s arrest in a related corruption case concerning the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The Delhi High Court is set to hear his bail plea for the CBI case on July 17.

Previously, Kejriwal received a 21-day interim bail for campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections but was required to surrender afterward. While a trial court granted him bail on June 20, the ED contested this ruling, leading to an interim stay imposed by the Delhi High Court, which eventually blocked the trial court’s bail decision.