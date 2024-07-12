Tamil YouTuber TTF Vasan sparks outrage with comments on Tirupati Temple devotees

Tamil YouTuber and social media influencer TTF Vasan recently caused a stir by sharing a video where he and his friends mocked devotees standing in the normal darshan queue at Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. In the video, Vasan and his friends pretended to open a gate for the devotees waiting to see Lord Venkateswara, causing confusion and panic as people ran forward shouting “Govinda Govinda,” believing their wait was over.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) strongly condemned the incident and announced plans to file a case against TTF Vasan. This is not Vasan’s first run-in with the law; last year, his driving license was disqualified for 10 years following an accident. The Office of the Licensing Authority cum Regional Transport Office in Kancheepuram labeled him a habitual offender with multiple pending cases for rash and negligent driving across various districts and states.

Despite these legal issues, Vasan remains popular on social media, particularly YouTube, where he shares videos of bike stunts, races, and wheelies on public roads. He has amassed 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 41.2 million subscribers on YouTube.