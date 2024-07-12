This expressway to remain closed for 5 days: Details

New Delhi: Delhi Police has announced a traffic advisory. Delhi Police have decided to close almost the entire Ghaziabad stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME). The decision was taken due to the Kanwar Yatra.

From the night of July 28, all six lanes of the expressway from UP Gate at the Delhi border to Kashi toll plaza near the Meerut border will be closed for at least five days. While the DME will be off-limits, the adjacent NH-9 lanes will stay open.

In Ghaziabad, pilgrims from neighboring UP districts and Delhi use three main routes to reach Haridwar. Those on foot mostly take Pipeline Road from Loni Border to Niwari. Dak kanwariyas, who sprint barefoot with relay runners following them in trucks or bikes, mainly use the DME. Many also travel via NH-34 using GT Road.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as ‘K?nvarias’ or ‘Bhole’ (????), to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Ajgaibinath, Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Bihar to fetch holy waters of Ganges River. Millions of pilgrims fetch sacred water from River Ganga and carry on their shoulders for hundreds of miles to offer it in their local ?iva shrines, or specific temples such as Pura Mahadeva temple in Baghpat district and Augharnath temple in Meerut, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Baidyanath temple in Deoghar etc.