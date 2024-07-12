TVS launches 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at Rs 1,28,720 (ex-showroom). The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition comes in an exclusive Matte Black colour scheme with carbon fibre race-inspired graphics, Racing Edition logo and red alloy wheels.

The motorcycle is powered by a 159.7cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, FI engine, which develops 16.04PS of max power and 13.85Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.Based on a double cradle synchronised stiff chassis, the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition has telescopic forks at the front and 5-step adjustable shocks at the rear. There are 17-inch alloys with tubeless tyres. The braking duties are performed by a 270mm front disc and 200mm disc/130mm drum at the rear, depending on the variant.

TVS offers features such as three ride modes (Sport, Urban and Rain), digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamp and taillamp, and GTT (Glide Through Technology) on the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition. The TVS SmartXonnect technology offers Bluetooth with voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS notifications, and race telemetry.