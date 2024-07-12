Valmiki Corporation Scam: ED Detains Ex-Karnataka Minister Nagendra

In a significant development, former Karnataka minister B. Nagendra has been detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The officials took Nagendra into custody from his residence in Dollars Colony and escorted him to the ED office in Shantinagar for further questioning.

The detention followed a thorough 40-hour inspection by the ED, during which Nagendra failed to provide satisfactory answers. As a result, the former minister is now under intense scrutiny and is expected to face arrest after the interrogation concludes.

This action is part of the broader investigation into the Valmiki Corporation scam, which has attracted considerable attention. Officials are meticulously examining the details to uncover the extent of the alleged financial irregularities involved in the case.