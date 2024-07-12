Most couples have a very active sex life during the first few years of the marriage. However, with passing time and rising pressure this aspect of a couple’s life gets reduced attention

Here are various types of sex to make your sex life more interesting:

Quickies:

Quickies are the option when a couple doesn’t have much time. This include one of them giving oral sex before leaving for work, petting to climax in the car at a drive-in movie, or using vibrators to have orgasms without a lot of foreplay late at night.

Romantic Sex: ‘Romantic Sex’ include a nice candle night dinner, quiet talking, dressing up, perhaps a lovely hotel room, or a romantic dinner for two.

New Couple Sex: ‘New Couple Sex’ is where the couple recreates a scene from their dating days, and try to rekindle the romance by doing exactly what they used to at the onset of their courtship.

Also Read: Know what is dry sex

Making-up Sex: ‘Making-up Sex’ can come in handy after an argument or a struggle, and after the couple has forgiven each other.

Bathroom Sex: Enjoying a shower together can be extremely sexy, and leave you feeling prepared to enjoy the rest of the day.

Luxury Sex: Having sex in the same bedroom for years can get boring. Try and go out of town to a nice hotel, and book a room with a nice view.

Role-play Sex: If either of you has a fancy for drama, try dressing up as someone famous or a favorite fictional character.

Spontaneous Sex: Usually, married couples settle into a schedule and the pressure of outside life makes them lose their flair for unexpected spontaneous sex. Try and meet for lunch when no one else is there at home, and initiate sex.