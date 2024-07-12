Vizhinjam Port to Conduct Trial Run of First Container Ship Today

The Vizhinjam International Seaport will mark a historic milestone on Friday, July 12, at 10 am, with the inaugural trial run of its first container ship. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally welcome the vessel during a grand ceremony, accompanied by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, as the chief guest. The event will gather central and state ministers, officials, and the public. Following the ceremony, the remaining containers will be unloaded, and the San Fernando will depart the Vizhinjam coast in the evening.

The Congress party expressed dissatisfaction on Thursday, criticizing the LDF government led by Chief Minister Vijayan for allegedly excluding opposition leaders from the ceremony. Additionally, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor announced his decision to boycott the trial run, protesting the state government’s failure to provide adequate compensation to fishermen affected by the project, despite previous assurances. On Thursday, the 300-meter cargo vessel ‘San Fernando’ from China made its historic arrival at the Kerala port, becoming the first container ship to dock at India’s largest transshipment port, greeted with a ceremonial water salute by four tugboats.

The Vizhinjam port project, with a total investment of Rs 8,867 crore, has received contributions of Rs 5,595 crore from the state government and Rs 818 crore from the central government. With cutting-edge technology, advanced automation, and modern IT systems, Vizhinjam is set to become India’s first semi-automated port, expected to be fully operational by September or October 2024. This state-of-the-art facility is anticipated to revolutionize India’s maritime trade and commerce.