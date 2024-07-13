Army to deploy in hills to block terrorist movement

Following recent terror attacks, the Centre has decided to deploy Army and paramilitary personnel to patrol the hills in Jammu region, as terrorists are suspected of using elevated areas along roads for launching attacks, sources said on Friday. The Defence Ministry and the Union Home Ministry have instructed the Army and CRPF to station personnel in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Kathua, and Reasi.

The objective is to boost the morale of the local population, who feel unsafe due to the recent terror incidents. Security forces aim to do more than just eliminate foreign terrorists. Residents near the hills are concerned about becoming soft targets, sources noted. Ground reports indicate terrorists are using natural caves in the hills as hideouts, prompting troops to identify and clear these areas.

Hills facing roads, used by security forces for patrolling, will receive additional security coverage. The forces plan to cordon off hilly areas to prevent terrorist escapes and support ground teams with modern surveillance devices and sniffer dog units, sources added.