Assam Flood: Death Toll Reaches 90; Situation Remains Grim

The flood situation in Assam remains dire, with the death toll rising to 90, as reported by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). On Friday alone, seven more deaths were recorded, including five people who drowned in a boat accident in Goalpara district, and one person each in Nagaon and Jorhat districts. These incidents underscore the ongoing severity of the flood crisis.

Despite slight improvements, the flood’s impact is still overwhelming, affecting over 33 lakh people across 24 districts. Currently, 2,406 villages in 75 revenue circles are flooded, with about 32,924 hectares of cropped area submerged. Districts like Dhubri, Cachar, and Golaghat are among the worst affected, with Dhubri alone having 3,18,326 affected people, followed by Cachar with 1,48,609, and Golaghat with 95,277. Although water levels in some rivers have receded, the Brahmaputra River remains dangerously high at Neamatighat and Tezpur, along with other rivers such as Burhidihing, Disang, and Kushiyara.

Relief efforts are ongoing, with over 2.95 lakh people relocated to 316 relief camps and distribution centers in the affected districts. The ASDMA report also highlighted the devastating impact on wildlife, particularly in Kaziranga National Park, where 180 wild animals, including 10 rhinos, have died due to drowning and other flood-related incidents. In total, 6,67,175 animals have been affected by the floods.