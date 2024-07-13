FIR Against IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother Over Gun Video

The Pune Rural Police have filed an FIR against Manorama Khedkar, Dilip Khedkar, and five others following a complaint by a farmer alleging that Manorama threatened him with a gun. The FIR, registered on Friday night at Paud police station, includes charges under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. Senior Police Inspector Manoj Yadav confirmed the details of the case.

The incident gained public attention when a video showing Manorama Khedkar brandishing a gun at a group of men went viral, adding to the controversies surrounding her daughter, trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. The police have launched an investigation to determine the truth, including whether Manorama had a license for the firearm. The altercation in the video occurred in Dhadwali village in Pune’s Mulshi taluka, involving a land area bought by Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government employee. The Khedkars are accused of land grabbing from other farmers in the region.

In the two-minute video, Manorama Khedkar, accompanied by security guards, is seen arguing with neighbors and pointing a gun at a man. Farmer Kuldeep Pasalkar, who filed the complaint, accused Manorama of attempting to take over his land by force and threatening other farmers. He alleged that she came to his plot with security guards and threatened them while holding a firearm. The police official stated that the investigation would verify the facts, including the legality of Manorama’s firearm possession.