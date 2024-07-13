Heavy Rains Expected; IMD Issues Orange Alert in 3 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in various parts of Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, until July 16. An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Saturday, with a yellow alert in place for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

Specific alerts have been detailed for the coming days. On July 14, an orange alert covers Kannur and Kasaragod, while a yellow alert is in effect for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. On July 15, the orange alert extends to Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, with a yellow alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad. On July 16, the orange alert remains for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, and the yellow alert includes Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad.

The IMD also warned of squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along the Kerala Coast until July 16. Additionally, rain with thundershowers is expected across most parts of the state until July 18.