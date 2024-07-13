Himalayan river basins see decline in snow cover

Climate change has been identified as the primary cause of decreasing snow cover in the main river basins of Himachal Pradesh, as detailed in a report by the State Centre on Climate Change under the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE). The report reveals a 12.72% reduction in snow cover across the Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej basins during the 2023-24 winter compared to 2022-23. January saw the steepest decline, with the Sutlej basin experiencing a 67% reduction, the Ravi basin 64%, the Beas basin 43%, and the Chenab basin 42%.

February and March showed a positive trend in snow cover across all basins, according to the report. Winter precipitation was mapped from October 2023 to April 2024, showing that except for the Sutlej basin, which had a slight positive trend of 2%, all basins exhibited a declining trend during the peak winter months. Comparative analysis from October 2023 to April 2024, against the same period in 2022-23, highlighted varying results: the Chenab basin saw a 6% decline, the Beas basin 18%, and the Sutlej basin 48%, while the Ravi basin showed a slight increase of 1%.

Himachal Pradesh’s chief secretary Prabodh Saxena noted that higher temperatures in the Himalayan region are affecting glacier mass, impacting the hydrology of river basins. D.C. Rana, director of the state’s environment department, emphasized that the mapping of snow cover is crucial for understanding its contribution to river catchments. Saxena added that changes in snowfall patterns are affecting river discharge during summer, and if trends continue, Shimla might face significant water shortages in the future.