IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai and Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Saturday, July 13. A high tide warning in Mumbai, with sea levels reaching up to 3.69 meters, advises residents to stay indoors unless necessary. Orange alerts are also in effect for Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra’s Konkan region. This follows a deluge in Mumbai this morning, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city.

Recent days have seen persistent heavy rains over Mumbai, with intense showers recorded on Friday. The IMD predicts continued heavy rainfall until Saturday, followed by lighter to moderate showers through July 15. The heavy downpour has led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, significantly impacting traffic and delaying public transport services. IndiGo airlines issued a traffic advisory due to congestion at Mumbai’s airport on Friday.

The IMD attributes the inclement weather to a cyclonic circulation developing over Mumbai and has extended the orange alert to the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa regions. On Friday, Colaba recorded 86 mm of rainfall, while Santa Cruz registered 115 mm within three hours. IMD forecasts rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday. Popular weather forecaster @Mumbai Rains on the X platform expects heavy downpours to peak today, affecting areas like South Mumbai, Dadar, Worli, Bandra, Powai, Ghatkopar, and Chembur.