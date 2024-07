INDIA Bloc Wins 9 of 13 Bypoll Seats; Congress and TMC Secure 4 Each

The INDIA alliance has secured nine out of 13 assembly seats in recent byelections across seven states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. In Himachal Pradesh, Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, won the Dehra seat, while Congress’s Hardeep Singh Bawa claimed Nalagarh. However, BJP’s Ashish Sharma narrowly defeated Congress’s Pushpinder Verma in Hamirpur.

In Punjab, AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat won Jalandhar West, defeating BJP’s Sheetal Angural. Congress candidates Lakhpat Singh Butola and Qazi Nizamuddin won in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath and Manglaur seats, respectively. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress swept all four seats, with victories for Mukut Mani Adhikari, Krishna Kalyani, Madhupurna Thakur, and Supti Pandey.

In Bihar’s Rupauli, independent candidate Shankar Singh led over JDU’s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal. Congress’s Dheeran Shah led in Madhya Pradesh’s Amarwara, and in Tamil Nadu, DMK’s Anniyur Siva held a significant lead in Vikravandi.