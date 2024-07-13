Karnataka Reports 11 Tiger Deaths in Six Months, Third Highest in India

Karnataka has reported 12 tiger deaths this year, slightly less than the previous year, raising concerns among wildlife conservationists and officials. The ongoing loss of tigers has prompted calls for stronger measures to protect these animals. Across 12 states in India, 75 tigers have died in the first half of this year alone. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) figures highlight an urgent need for effective conservation strategies and stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws.

In response to the alarming rate of tiger deaths, Karnataka’s Forest Minister, Eshwara Khandre, has submitted a proposal to the Finance Department, seeking additional funds for the Forest Department. The proposal includes financial support for critical initiatives such as afforestation, wildlife habitat management, and the prevention of human-wildlife conflict. During a meeting at Vikas Soudha, Minister Khandre emphasized the importance of providing sufficient resources to address these pressing issues.

The minister expressed confidence that the Finance Department would recognize the necessity of allocating more funds to the Forest Department. By securing additional funding, the Forest Department aims to bolster conservation initiatives and address the root causes of wildlife mortality. Enhanced afforestation projects, improved habitat management, and proactive measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict are essential components of a comprehensive strategy to protect Karnataka’s tiger population.