Kathua attack manhunt extends into fourth day

The massive search operation for militants involved in the July 8 ambush on an army convoy in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, continued into its fourth day with no contact established. The attack resulted in the deaths of five soldiers. Security forces, utilizing drones, UAVs, helicopters, and sniffer dogs, believe the militants are hiding in forest caves. A security official expressed hope that the militants will be tracked down and eliminated soon.

Over 50 people have been questioned so far, but the militants remain elusive. The security review meeting in Kathua aimed to enhance coordination between BSF, Punjab Police, and J&K Police to address the challenges posed by militant attacks in the region. Meanwhile, searches were also conducted in Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas in Akhnoor after villagers reported suspicious activity.

The militant attacks and encounters in Jammu region have claimed at least 75 lives, including 42 security personnel and 19 civilians, in the past two and a half years. The ongoing manhunt reflects the security forces’ determination to capture the militants and prevent further attacks.