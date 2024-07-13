Kejriwal Loses 8.5 kg and Suffers Blood Sugar Drops in Jail, AAP Reports

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh expressed serious concerns about the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has reportedly lost 8.5 kg since his arrest. During a press conference, Singh revealed that Kejriwal’s blood sugar levels have dropped below 50 mg/dL on multiple occasions, which he described as alarming. Kejriwal has been incarcerated in Tihar Jail since April 1 due to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy case.

Singh accused the BJP-led central government of deliberately attempting to harm Kejriwal’s health, calling the situation “highly worrisome.” He noted that Kejriwal’s weight decreased from 70 kg at the time of his arrest to 61.5 kg, emphasizing that this significant weight loss, combined with fluctuating blood sugar levels, points to a serious health issue. Singh questioned the conditions under which Kejriwal is being held, suggesting that his health is being jeopardized.

Despite the Supreme Court granting Kejriwal interim bail in the ED case, he remains in jail due to ongoing investigations by the CBI. Singh criticized the CBI for allegedly fabricating cases against Kejriwal and claimed these actions are part of a broader strategy to endanger his life. He urged that the situation requires immediate attention, considering the risks posed to Kejriwal’s health.