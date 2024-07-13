Kerala Fever Outbreak: 11 Deaths Reported in a Day

A surge in fever cases and fatalities has raised widespread concern in Kerala. On Friday, 11 deaths were reported due to fever, bringing the overall toll to a worrying level. Health officials noted that 12,204 individuals have been affected by fever, with 438 cases showing dengue-like symptoms.

The state experienced an alarming situation with 11 fever-related deaths, including four confirmed cases of rat fever. Additionally, there were 173 dengue fever cases, four cholera cases, and 44 H1N1 cases diagnosed among those seeking treatment for fever. Overall, 12,204 people sought medical attention for fever-related symptoms.

Health Minister Veena George held an emergency meeting to address the crisis, urging heightened vigilance in children’s and elderly homes. The meeting discussed a cholera outbreak at a private care home in Neyyatinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, with ongoing efforts to contain its spread. The minister assured that water and food samples are being tested to identify contamination sources, and preventive measures are being implemented. Meanwhile, in Malappuram, a teacher named Ajeesh from Manavendra Higher Secondary School in Nilambur died from jaundice after being hospitalized for 10 days.