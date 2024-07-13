Kerala Workers Discover Treasure While Digging Ditch in Kannur

Laborers unearthed a treasure trove of gold and silver while excavating rainwater harvesting pits in Chengalayi, Kannur, near Parippayi Govt. LP School. The discovery, made in a rubber plantation, included a pitcher filled with precious jewels and coins. The treasure consisted of 17 pearl beads, 13 gold lockets, four medallions likely part of a traditional kashumala necklace, five antique rings, a pair of earrings, and numerous silver coins. The laborers promptly notified local panchayat authorities and surrendered the treasure to the police for safekeeping and further investigation.

A group of 18 workers, led by Chelora Sulochana, was employed under the rural job guarantee program when they made the discovery. Initially suspecting the container to be a potential bomb due to recent instances of explosive devices found in abandoned containers in the district, they soon realized it was filled with precious items.

The police presented the discovered treasure before the Thaliparamba court and informed the archaeology department for further investigation and verification.