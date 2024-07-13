Kochi Metro adds 12 daily trips as footfall hits 1.76 lakh in July

For the first time since its inception in 2016, Kochi Metro has seen a significant surge in ridership, with daily passenger footfall surpassing one lakh over the past ten days. In response to this positive trend, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has announced the addition of 12 more services to its fleet, starting from July 15. The introduction of these additional services, particularly during peak hours from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, will reduce the waiting time between trains from 7.45 minutes to 7 minutes.

KMRL’s data revealed that this year’s total metro ridership has already exceeded 1.76 crore, with around 12 lakh passengers using the metro in the first 11 days of this month alone. This remarkable increase in ridership highlights the growing reliance on the Kochi Metro for daily commuting. The move to enhance the frequency of services aims to accommodate this rising demand and improve the overall commuting experience for passengers.

Meanwhile, construction work on the second phase of the Kochi Metro, extending from Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Kakkanad Infopark, commenced last week with initial test piling. The total cost for this phase is estimated at Rs 1957.05 crore, with Afcons Infrastructure Limited awarded the contract to construct the 11.2 km long viaduct valued at Rs 1141.32 crore. The project is expected to be completed within 20 months, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of Kochi’s metro network.