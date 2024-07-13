Nepal Landslide: Rescuers Find Body of First Indian Victim

In a tragic incident in Nepal, rescuers recovered the body of 40-year-old Indian national Rishi Pal Shahi on Saturday (July 13). He is the first confirmed victim following a landslide that swept two buses carrying over 60 passengers into a rain-flooded river on Friday. Shahi’s body was found 50 kilometers downstream, partially buried in sand in the Narayani River, according to police reports.

The disaster struck early Friday morning when heavy rainfall caused the buses to plunge off a cliff into the Trishuli River. Of the 66 passengers on board, only three managed to escape before the buses fell. These survivors are currently receiving treatment at various medical facilities.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving numerous personnel as they look for more survivors. The buses involved were an Angel bus, bound for Kathmandu with a capacity of 24 passengers, and a Ganpati Deluxe bus carrying 42 passengers to Gaur. The incident occurred near Simaltal on the Narayanghat-Mugling route in Chitwan district, approximately 100 km southwest of Kathmandu. The exact number of passengers is still uncertain, as others may have boarded along the way.