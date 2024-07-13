Rain Alert: IMD Issues Nowcast Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning predicting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR. The alert, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), forecasts rain in South-West Delhi and various parts of NCR, including Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida, over the next few hours. The IMD also expects similar weather conditions in Meerut, Modinagar, and other nearby regions in Uttar Pradesh within the next two hours.

Saturday’s weather forecast for Delhi indicates a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius, with 63 percent humidity. The IMD predicts that Delhi will experience rainfall over the next five days, providing some relief from the summer heat but also leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Heavy showers greeted Delhi residents on Saturday morning, resulting in waterlogged streets and roads across the city. Notable areas like the Barapullah flyover saw significant water accumulation, reflecting the immediate impact of the rain. The IMD’s continuous monitoring and updates aim to keep the public informed about the changing weather conditions and potential challenges.