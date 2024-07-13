Violence in Tripura: Shops and homes damaged after tribal youth dies

Violence erupted in Dhalai district, Tripura, following the death of 19-year-old tribal youth Parmeshwar Reang after a clash on July 7. Reang, a college student, was severely injured during the altercation between two groups at Gandatwisa and later died at GBP Hospital on Friday despite medical intervention.

In the wake of Reang’s death, anger surged in Gandatwisa, leading to vandalism of houses and shops. Dhalai SP Avinash Rai reported that additional police forces were deployed, prohibitory orders were enforced, and internet services were temporarily suspended to prevent further unrest.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. To address the escalating tensions, the Gandatwisa SDM held a peace meeting, assuring that the situation is now under control. Reang had been visiting the market with friends during Rath Yatra celebrations when the clash unexpectedly broke out.