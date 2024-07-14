5 Dead in Nepal Bus Tragedy; Indian National Among Victims

Rescuers in Nepal discovered the body of a missing person on Sunday, bringing the death toll to five after two buses were swept into the Trishuli River by a mudslide in Chitwan district last week. Among the deceased is an Indian national. The incident occurred along the Narayanghat-Mugling road, and initially, three people managed to swim to safety. The search operation, involving over 500 security personnel, including Nepali Army and police with divers, has recovered five bodies so far.

The first body, identified as Rishi Pal Shahi, was found 50 km downstream in the Narayani River on Saturday. Shahi, 40 years old from Bihar, had an Indian ID card with him. Two additional bodies of Nepali nationals were recovered later from the Gaindakot area in East Nawalparasi district. Efforts continue to identify the remaining victims, as well as locate the missing buses using drones, sonar cameras, and other equipment.

Authorities have mobilized a large-scale search and rescue effort despite challenging conditions due to high water levels in the Trishuli River. The security forces remain committed to locating any remaining victims and providing support to those affected by the tragic incident.