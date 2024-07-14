Air Arabia launches flights to this city: Details

Sharjah: Air Arabia has announced the launch of a new flight service. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Sharjah and Vienna, the capital of Austria. The flight service will start from December 20. The new service will operate with a frequency of four non-stop weekly flights.

‘The addition of Vienna to Air Arabia’s expanding European network, not only strengthens the airline’s commitment to providing affordable travel globally but also opens exciting opportunities for both leisure and business travellers.“This newly introduced route reflects our ongoing commitment to offering travellers with diverse and compelling destinations, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to explore the historic and dynamic city of Vienna,’ said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world.