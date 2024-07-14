Best yoga poses to soothe your lower back pain

If you’re dealing with back pain, yoga may be just what the doctor ordered. Yoga is a mind-body therapy that’s often recommended to treat not only back pain but the stress that accompanies it. The appropriate poses can relax and strengthen your body.

Bridge Pose

Bridge pose stretches the spine, back, thighs and hip flexors. It opens up the chest, shoulders and heart. If you suffer from stress, fatigue, anxiety, continuous headaches then you must try this asana. If you are an insomniac, bridge pose is “The Asana” for you.

How to do it –

Lie on your back, bending your knees and feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms by your sides with palms facing the floor

Now using your arms strength push your pelvis off the floor, towards the ceiling. Exhale as you do this.

Similar to a bridge, keep your body lifted such that your neck and head are still flat on the floor and the rest of your body is in the air.

Hold this pose for five steady and consistent breaths.

Tip: If you have a knee or back injury, avoid doing this asana.

Cobra Pose

Bhujangasana or cobra pose is one of the most opted for yoga asana when it comes to back strengthening. It is one of the poses that is beneficial for the entire body- right from head to toe. It stretches your entire body and it is utmost beneficial for the spine.

How to do it –

Lie flat on stomach. Keep hands at shoulder level on either side, close to the chest- palms facing the ground.

Place your body weight on your palms and slowly raise head and trunk.

Press hips, thigh and feet on the floor.

Hold the position for 10 seconds while breathing normally.

To release slowly come down and rest forehead on the ground.

Bow Pose

Also Read: Breakfast recipes to boost your immunity during monsoon

Bow pose completely stretches the spine and thighs. It is not only helpful to attain a healthy spine but also helps to ease menstrual pain by increasing the blood flow. Give it a shot!

How to do it –

Lie down on your belly, place your hands alongside your hips with palms facing up. Slowly bend your knees, stretch your hands backwards (towards your feet) and hold your ankles for a while.

Breathe in and gradually raise your body in such a way that your upper body (mainly chest), as well as your thighs, are off the ground. Try to be stable in this position and hold your breath.

Be in this position for at least 15 – 20 seconds. Return to your original position by lowering your body gradually.

Exhale as you release your ankles. This position is known to the relaxing state. Stretch and repeat this asana at least five more times.

Boat Pose This is a fun way to test your balance and strengthen the spine. It also stretches the shoulder muscles and gives a complete stretch to your back.

How to do it?

With your knees bent and far apart, your feet flat on the ground, your toes brushing your partner’s.

Before doing anything –visualize this: you’ll be taking Happy Baby Pose, sitting upwards, and straightening the legs.

Lean back to lift both feet off the mat, taking your legs into an angle of approximately 90 degrees.

Engage the stabilizing heart as you straighten your legs into a straddle.