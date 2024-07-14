BSF nabs Bangladeshi national trying to cross Indo- Bangla border

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi national who was trying to cross the international broder. He was named near the New Nidiya border outpost (BOP) in the Jatrapur area of the West Tripura district .

As per reports, the BSF received a tip-off that three Bangladeshi nationals were present near the border fence in the area of New Nidiya BOP for crossing over to the Indian side. A special patrol was sent to the suspected area, and they were detected around 5.30 pm. On seeing the BSF patrolling party, the Bangladeshi nationals hiding in the jungle started running away towards Nawapur, the nearby village on the Bangladeshi side.

The patrolling party chased the Bangladeshi illegal immigrants and managed to apprehend one Bangladeshi national. He was later identified as Robiul Islam, 35, from the Khulna area of the Bagerhat district in Bangladesh. The authorities are currently questioning the apprehended foreigner.

Ten Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from different parts of Tripura on Friday, including three from the South Tripura district and seven from the Agartala railway station in West Tripura.

Last week, 25 Rohingyas, including six women and seven children, were arrested from two separate places in the North Tripura district while they were trying to leave for Hyderabad in search of jobs.