Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged for third day in a row in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 54.080 per 8 gram and Rs 6760 for 1 gram. Gold price touched high of Rs 54,120 per 8 gram on July 6.

In other major markerts, gGold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7477.1 per gram down by Rs.218.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6849 per gram down by Rs.200. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.09%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.38%. The cost of silver is Rs.91920.0 per kg down by Rs.180 per kg.

Also Read: Honor launches new book-style foldable smartphone: Details

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.73285 per 10 gram up by 0.022%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.93136 per kg up by 0.029%.