Delhi enjoys relief from humidity as rain showers hit parts of the city

Parts of Delhi experienced rain on Sunday, providing much-needed relief from the persistent humidity. The maximum temperature reached 37.1 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the seasonal average, as reported by the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature recorded was 27.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with light rain expected in the evening. Additionally, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was classified as “moderate,” with a reading of 109 at 6 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI categories range from “good” (0-50) to “severe” (401-500), highlighting the varying levels of air quality across the city.