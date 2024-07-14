Ducati launches Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: Details

Mumbai: The Italian motorcycle manufacturer – Ducati has launched a limited edition motorcycle. The bike is named Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition. The motorbike will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a personalized motorcycle cover.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition gets a special Tribute livery, crafted by Drudi Performance in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati. The limited edition Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition gets a 995 cc twin-cylinder engine that delivers a peak power output of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

The base of the Panigale V2 uses a monocoque chassis, and it gets suspension components and a steering damper from Ohlins. Made by Rizoma from billet aluminium are adjustable footpegs. suspension and steering damper. The Rizoma rider footrests are adjustable and made from billet aluminium. Besides, the battery is lithium-ion, and it only sports a single-seat configuration and sports grips.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition gets an extensive safety kit. It equips the motorcycle with ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO.