Gaurav Gogoi appointed as Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Jorhat, has been appointed as the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha. A letter regarding his appointment has been sent to Speaker Om Birla, according to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary, announced on X that Gandhi has informed Speaker Birla about the appointments of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha. Eight-time MP from Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh, will serve as the party’s chief whip, while Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party’s whips in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Venugopal emphasized that under Gandhi’s guidance, the Congress and INDIA parties will actively advocate for the people’s causes in the Lok Sabha. Gaurav Gogoi, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Jorhat by defeating BJP’s Topon Kumar Gogoi, will take on this new role.