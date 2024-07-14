Honor launches MagicBook Art 14 2024: Details

Mumbai: Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 was launched at the company’s launch event. Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 price is set at CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,800) for the base model with a Core Ultra 5 CPU with 16GB of RAM. The Core Ultra 5 model with 32GB of RAM is priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 97,900). Customers can also purchase the top-end model with a Core Ultra 7 CPU and 32GB of RAM that costs CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,09,400). There’s no word from the company on plans to launch the device in other markets.

The newly launched Honor MagicBook Art 14 2024 features a 14.6-inch Ultra-HD (3,120×2,080 pixels) OLED touch screen display with 258ppi pixel density and 700 nits peak brightness. It also offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset with Intel Arc graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Honor has equipped the MagicBook Art 14 2024 laptop with 1TB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and the laptop is equipped with a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio port.

The laptop also offers NFC connectivity and has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The MagicBook Art 14 2024 us equipped with a 60Wh lithium polymer battery that can be charged to 46 percent in 30 minutes and takes 95 minutes for a full charge.