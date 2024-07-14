Honor launches new book-style foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Honor Magic Vs 3 was unveiled in China . The latest book-style foldable smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is offered in three colour options.

The Honor Magic Vs 3 price starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 88,000) and CNY 8,699 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) respectively.

Also Read: ISSF Shotgun Junior World Cup: India’s Sabeera Haris wins bronze

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Honor Magic Vs 3 runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0.1 on top. It features a 7.92-inch primary (2,344×2,156 pixels) OLED display and a 6.43-inch (1,060×2,376 pixels) OLED cover display with 2,500 nits peak brightness. Both LTPO screens support inputs through Stylus and offer 3840Hz PWM dimming and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The main screen and cover screen have 9.78:9 percent and 20:9 percent screen aspect ratios, respectively. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC alongside 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a Titanium hinge and is equipped with Honor’s self-developed RF chip.

The Honor Magic Vs 3 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The cover screen and main screen houses 16-megapixel sensors for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic Vs 3 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It carries an ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and proximity sensor. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication.The Honor Magic Vs 3 has a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support..