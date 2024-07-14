Indian Railways adds 92 general coaches in 46 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has decided to add 92 general coaches in 46 long distance trains of the Indian Railways. The decision was taken due to the heavy rush of passengers in the trains.
Take a look at the trains that have received additional coaches:
15634/15633 Guwahati Bikaner Express
15631/15632 Guwahati Barmer Express
15630/15629 Silghat Town Tambaram Nagaon Express
15647/15648 Guwahati Lokmanya Tilak Express
15651/15652 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express
15653/15654 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express
15636/15635 Guwahati Okha Express
12510/12509 Guwahati Bengaluru Superfast Express
15909/15910 Dibrugarh Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express
20415/20416 Varanasi Indore Super Fast Express
20413/20414 Kashi Mahakal Varanasi Indore Superfast Express
13351/13352 Dhanbad Alappuzha Express
14119/14120 Kathgodam Dehradun Express
12976/12975 Jaipur Mysore Superfast Express
17421/17422 Tirupati Kollam Express
12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express
12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Express
16527/16528 Yesvantpur Kannur Express
16209/16210 Ajmer Mysore Express
12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Express
16236/16235 Mysore Tuticorin Express
16507/16508 Jodhpur Bangalore Express
20653/20654 KSR Bengaluru City Belgaum Superfast Express
17311/17312 Chennai Central Hubli Superfast Express
12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Anga Express
16559/16590 Bangalore City Sangli Rani Chennamma Express
09817/09818 Kota Junction Danapur Superfast Express
19813/19814 Kota Sirsa Express
12972/12971 Bhavnagar Bandra Terminus Superfast Express
19217/19218 Veraval Junction Mumbai Bandra Terminus Veraval Junction Saurashtra Janta Express
22956/22955 Mumbai Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Superfast Express
20908/20907 Bhuj Dadar Sayaji Nagari Superfast Express
11301/11302 Mumbai Bengaluru Udyan Express
12111/12112 Mumbai Amravati Superfast Express
12139/12140 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Nagpur Sevagram Express
Recently, there has been a surge in the complaints of overcrowding seen in Indian trains. Several passengers posted videos online claiming their coaches were ridden with passengers without seats.
