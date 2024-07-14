Indian Railways adds 92 general coaches in 46 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has decided to add 92 general coaches in 46 long distance trains of the Indian Railways. The decision was taken due to the heavy rush of passengers in the trains.

Take a look at the trains that have received additional coaches:

15634/15633 Guwahati Bikaner Express

15631/15632 Guwahati Barmer Express

15630/15629 Silghat Town Tambaram Nagaon Express

15647/15648 Guwahati Lokmanya Tilak Express

15651/15652 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express

15653/15654 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express

15636/15635 Guwahati Okha Express

12510/12509 Guwahati Bengaluru Superfast Express

15909/15910 Dibrugarh Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express

20415/20416 Varanasi Indore Super Fast Express

20413/20414 Kashi Mahakal Varanasi Indore Superfast Express

13351/13352 Dhanbad Alappuzha Express

14119/14120 Kathgodam Dehradun Express

12976/12975 Jaipur Mysore Superfast Express

17421/17422 Tirupati Kollam Express

12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express

12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Express

16527/16528 Yesvantpur Kannur Express

16209/16210 Ajmer Mysore Express

12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Express

16236/16235 Mysore Tuticorin Express

16507/16508 Jodhpur Bangalore Express

20653/20654 KSR Bengaluru City Belgaum Superfast Express

17311/17312 Chennai Central Hubli Superfast Express

16559/16590 Bangalore City Sangli Rani Chennamma Express

09817/09818 Kota Junction Danapur Superfast Express

19813/19814 Kota Sirsa Express

12972/12971 Bhavnagar Bandra Terminus Superfast Express

19217/19218 Veraval Junction Mumbai Bandra Terminus Veraval Junction Saurashtra Janta Express

22956/22955 Mumbai Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Superfast Express

20908/20907 Bhuj Dadar Sayaji Nagari Superfast Express

11301/11302 Mumbai Bengaluru Udyan Express

12111/12112 Mumbai Amravati Superfast Express

12139/12140 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Nagpur Sevagram Express

Recently, there has been a surge in the complaints of overcrowding seen in Indian trains. Several passengers posted videos online claiming their coaches were ridden with passengers without seats.