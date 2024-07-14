Indian Railways announces change in schedule of several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway zone of the Indian Railways announced several temporary adjustments in train operations. This changes were announced due to upcoming non-interlocking work at Chandigarh Station, Ambala Division. The changes in trains operations, passing via Ambala Division, will remain in effect till August 8.

‘It is notified for the information of the general public that due to non-interlocking work at Chandigarh Station on Ambala Division,the following trains shall remain temporarily short terminated/short originate/ diverted/ regulated…,’ the Northern Railways said in a statement.

List of short terminated/originated trains

Train No. 15011 Lucknow-Chandigarh will be short terminated at Ambala Cantt. during the specified period. The train will not operate between Ambala Cantt. and Chandigarh.

Train No. 15012 Chandigarh-Lucknow will commence its journey from Ambala Cantt. instead of Chandigarh during the given dates.

Train No. 14630 Firozpur-Chandigarh will terminate at SAS Nagar Mohali and will not continue its journey to Chandigarh from SAS Nagar Mohali.

Train No. 14629 Chandigarh-Firozpur will originate from SAS Nagar Mohali instead of Chandigarh, as per the revised schedule.

Train No. 12527 Ramnagar-Chandigarh will be short terminated at Ambala Cantt. on July 15, 22, 29, and August 5, 2024.

Train No. 12528 Chandigarh-Ramnagar will originate from Ambala Cantt. on July 15, 22, 29, and August 5, 2024.

Train No. 12241 Chandigarh-Amritsar will start from Kharar instead of Chandigarh during the specified period.

Train No. 12242 Amritsar-Chandigarh will terminate at Kharar and will not continue its journey to Chandigarh from Kharar.

List of regulated trains

Train No. 12449 Madgaon-Chandigarh on July 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31, 2024; August 6, 7, 2024, will be regulated for 20 minutes between Ambala Cantt. and Chandigarh.

List of diverted trains

Train No. 15531 Saharsa-Amritsar on July 14, 21, 28, 2024; August 4, 2024, will be diverted via Ambala Cantt. – Sirhind – Sanehwal, bypassing Chandigarh.

Train No. 15532 Amritsar-Saharsa on July 15, 22, 29, 2024; August 5, 2024, will be diverted via Sanehwal – Sirhind – Ambala Cantt., skipping stoppage at Chandigarh.

Train No. 12925 Mumbai Central-Amritsar from July 11, 2024, to August 8, 2024, will run via Ambala Cantt. – Sirhind – Sanehwal, without stopping at Chandigarh and SAS Nagar Mohali.

Train No. 12926 Amritsar-Mumbai Central from July 12, 2024, to August 9, 2024, will run via Sanehwal – Sirhind – Ambala Cantt., bypassing stoppages at Chandigarh and SAS Nagar Mohali.