iQoo launches new variant of iQoo Pad 2 Pro : Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Pad 2 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset was launched in China in May with three RAM and storage options. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has made the tablet available in a new 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration.

The newly launched 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of iQoo Pad 2 Pro is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The new version will sit alongside the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,000), CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro runs on Android 14 based OriginOS 4 and features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064×3,096 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage. It comes with a three-dimensional cooling system with a 37,000mm square heat dissipation area.

Also Read: Ducati launches Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: Details

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gravity sensor, light sensor colour temperature sensor, hall sensor, and gyroscope. It supports facial recognition for authentication. The tablet comes with eight speakers.’

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro carries an 11,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The battery is rated to deliver up to 14.8 hours of video playback time on a single charge.