ISSF Shotgun Junior World Cup: India’s Sabeera Haris wins bronze

Porpetto: In Shooting, India’s Sabeera Haris has bagged the bronze medal in women’s trap event at the International Shooting Sport Federation, ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy. Sabeera shot 29 out of 40 targets in the final.

Carey Garrison of the US won the gold, shooting down 40 out of 50 targets. While Sofia Gori of Italy claimed the silver with 39 hits out of the full quota of 50 targets.

In the junior women’s trap event, another Indian, Bhavya Tripathi, concluded her campaign in 26th place with a score of 102, while compatriot Rajkuwar Ingle finished in 33rd position with 100 points. In junior men’s trap, Arya Vansh Tyagi missed the title round after going down in a shoot-off for the sixth and last qualifying spot.