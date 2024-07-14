Italy: Two Indians arrested for enslaving 33 countrymen on farms

Two Indian nationals were arrested in Italy’s Verona province for allegedly enslaving 33 Indian farm laborers, with assets worth 475,000 euros seized from them. The suspects, who own two agricultural companies, are accused of total tax evasion and labor exploitation. This follows the death of 31-year-old Sikh farm worker Satnam Singh, who bled to death after his employer abandoned him following an accident.

The issue of modern slavery in Italy has gained attention, especially after Singh’s death in Lazio last month. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the inhumane acts, urging for harsh punishment for those responsible. Singh’s death highlighted the exploitation faced by thousands of immigrant laborers in Italy, particularly in the south, where gangmastering is prevalent.

The exploitation of migrant farm workers, including many Sikhs, remains a chronic problem in Italy. Reports indicate a rise in fatal workplace accidents, with 268 deaths recorded in the first four months of this year. Last year saw around 100 such fatalities, according to the workplace accident insurance agency INAIL.