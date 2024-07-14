J-K Faces New ‘Hidden Terrorism’ Threat, Security Agencies on High Alert

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are dealing with a new “hidden threat” tactic of “conservation and consolidation” used by infiltrating terrorists. Recent ambushes and encounters in North Kashmir and Kathua district highlight this strategy, where terrorists blend in with the local population and wait for instructions from Pakistan before launching attacks. The lack of ground-level intelligence (HUMINT) is hindering operations, while technical intelligence (TECHINT) proves ineffective due to terrorists’ use of misleading online activity. Officials stress the need for heightened surveillance to counter foreign terrorists, especially in the Jammu region, which has recently seen a surge in terror incidents in border districts like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Reasi.

Recent encounters, such as the April 26 operation in Sopore where foreign terrorists had been hiding for 18 months, and the June 19 encounter at Hadipora, reveal the depth of the “conservation and consolidation” tactics. These incidents underscore the sophisticated weaponry and connections with terror groups across Kashmir that terrorists maintain. Despite being on high alert, the decline in HUMINT and the use of encrypted communication tools like “Ultra Set” phones by terrorists make tracking them challenging. Security agencies are calling for increased surveillance and public vigilance to counter this evolving threat.

Officials also highlight the use of encrypted messaging apps for radicalizing and recruiting youths, complicating efforts to track and prevent terrorist activities. Public vigilance is crucial in monitoring suspicious communications, especially among youths, to safeguard the community. While the terrorists’ capabilities may have diminished, their intent remains a constant threat, requiring continued heightened surveillance and public awareness to effectively counter these hidden terrorist activities.