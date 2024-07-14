Jaishankar’s meeting with Thai counterpart strengthens bilateral relations: MEA

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa recently reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, and investment. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that this meeting took place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC grouping, focusing on political exchanges, defense, trade opportunities, and cultural interactions.

Thailand is viewed as a strategic partner for India within the ASEAN framework, and both ministers emphasized their commitment to enhancing collaboration in regional and multilateral contexts. Following their discussions, Jaishankar hosted a lunch for Sangiampongsa on July 12, reaffirming their mutual desire for a stronger India-Thailand partnership.

The MEA noted that the interaction between the two ministers is vital for deepening ties, aligning with India’s “Act East” policy and Thailand’s “Act West” policy. This collaboration is expected to strengthen not only bilateral relations but also the broader regional cooperation framework.