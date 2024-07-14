Know five highest waterfalls in India

India is a land of natural wonders. Here are the five highest waterfalls in India that you must visit this monsoon to experience their full splendor.

1. Kunchikal Falls, Karnataka

Height: 455 meters (1,493 feet)

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Kunchikal Falls is the highest waterfall in India. Located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, it is formed by the Varahi River. Due to its location in a restricted area, special permission is required to visit.

2. Barehipani Falls, Odisha

Height: 399 meters (1,309 feet)

Situated in the Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, Barehipani Falls is the second highest waterfall in India. This two-tiered fall, fed by the Budhabalanga River, plunges from the Meghasani mountain.

3. Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Height: 340 meters (1,115 feet)

Located near Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth, Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. It drops from a height of 340 meters into a strikingly green pool. The name Nohkalikai means ‘Jump of Ka Likai’ and is associated with a tragic local legend.

4. Nohsngithiang Falls, Meghalaya

Height: 315 meters (1,033 feet)

Also known as the Seven Sisters Waterfalls, Nohsngithiang Falls is another monsoon marvel located in Meghalaya. This segmented waterfall drops from a height of 315 meters over the limestone cliffs of the East Khasi Hills. The seven streams that make up the fall represent the seven states of northeast India.

5. Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Height: 310 meters (1,020 feet)

Dudhsagar Falls, meaning Sea of Milk, is one of the most famous waterfalls in India, located on the Mandovi River in Goa. With a height of 310 meters, it is a four-tiered waterfall.